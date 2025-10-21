Menu
Created by PurpleElkStudios
9exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
5videos
1image
14texts
4fonts
1audio
Transform ordinary moments into extraordinary stories with our vertical Sleek Promo Slideshow template. Images float like dancers in the air, accompanied by elegantly animated text, as sleek shapes flash in the background. Customize with your logo, colors, and text for a seamlessly branded experience. Create stunning visual narratives that speak volumes, perfect for social media stories that captivate.
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
By PurpleElkStudios
12s
21
23
12
Bring your brand to life with a cascade of floating images and stylish text, all in a mobile-friendly Elegant Story Floats Slideshow template. Tailor your fonts and colors to make a statement on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram Stories. With your logo making a grand, transparent entrance at the close, this vertical tale of images creates a personal experience ready to mesmerize your mobile audience.
By vivace_studio
15s
24
16
18
Makeup & Beauty Story is a creative template that you can use to create cool looking story for your Instagram account. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By PurpleElkStudios
12s
21
28
12
Create a visual symphony where your content takes flight using the Podcast Minimal Slideshow template. Graceful images and dynamic text glide across the screen, enveloped by modern forms. The crescendo builds to your logo's reveal, tailoring a high-definition experience that's uniquely yours.
By Promak
10s
1
9
18
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
