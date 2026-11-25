Ring in the holidays with a playful motion title featuring falling ornaments, sparkling glints, and a bold central headline. Perfect for New Year greetings, Christmas messages, intros and outros, this festive template is quick to customize. Edit the text, choose your font, tweak colors and background, and dial in physics for a gentle drift or livelier cascade. Bold typography, flat illustrative decor, and vibrant color deliver maximum impact on social, web, or live screens. Create a joyful, high‑contrast holiday message in minutes.