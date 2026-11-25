Make your holiday promo pop with a playful motion title wrapped in festive cheer. Colorful Christmas ornaments cascade into frame as bold, high‑impact typography takes center stage. The dark backdrop boosts legibility, while twinkle accents keep the energy bright and inviting. Easily customize headline and colors to match your brand or campaign palette. Ideal for seasonal sale announcements, social ads, and opening bumpers, this template delivers a clean, modern look with joyful holiday spirit—perfect for grabbing attention and driving action.