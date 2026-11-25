Announce your holiday offer with a bold, festive motion title. Colorful Christmas ornaments frame a dark backdrop while big, clean typography showcases your discount. Playful, energetic animation features bouncy drops, pop-in headlines, and a subtle glint for polish. Designed in modern flat design with a vibrant palette, this promo works perfectly for ads, social posts, and end cards. Just edit the text and colors to match your brand and publish a high-impact Christmas sale message in minutes.