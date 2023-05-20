Fancy Sales Title 9

Create eye-catching sale promos in seconds with this energetic motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops seamlessly over your footage to showcase a bold headline, supporting line, and a standout discount badge. The flat, cartoon-inspired look with hand-drawn doodles and vibrant colors adds playful impact, while kinetic typography and bouncy slide-ins keep the pacing lively. Perfect for announcing special offers, limited-time deals, and seasonal promotions. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and export a polished, ready-to-share promo.