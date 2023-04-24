Fancy Sales Title 1

Create eye-catching sale promos in seconds with this playful, hand-drawn motion title. Two bold, pill-shaped banners and lively doodle accents frame your message, while energetic pop-ins and bouncy motion keep attention on your offer. The design is fully transparent for easy overlay on footage, and color and fonts are simple to adjust to match your brand. Ideal for discounts, special offers, and retail campaigns across social and ads, this vibrant title turns any clip into a polished promo.