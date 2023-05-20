Fancy Sales Title 6

Make your offers pop with a playful, hand-drawn sale title overlay. This energetic motion title stacks illustrated banners, a price badge, and supporting text into a bold, transparent composition you can place over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and highlight promotions, discounts, new items, or limited-time deals. Ideal for e‑commerce, social ads, and video promos, it delivers eye-catching impact in seconds while staying easy to edit and reuse across campaigns.