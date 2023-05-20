Fancy Sales Title 8
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
29exports
Boost your promotion with a playful, hand-drawn sale title you can drop over any video. This energetic motion title features bold cartoon panels, a burst-style sale badge, and vibrant color accents. It’s fully editable—update headlines, tweak fonts, and match brand colors in seconds. The transparent background makes it ideal for e-commerce, social ads, and retail promos, ensuring your message pops without blocking footage. Designed for fast-paced announcements, this overlay grabs attention instantly and keeps your offer front and center. Make your next discount or special deal look fresh, modern, and on-brand.
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