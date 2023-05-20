Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fancy Sales Title 8 - Original - Poster image

Fancy Sales Title 8

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Sale
Cartoon
Hand-drawn
Bold
29exports
rating
Boost your promotion with a playful, hand-drawn sale title you can drop over any video. This energetic motion title features bold cartoon panels, a burst-style sale badge, and vibrant color accents. It’s fully editable—update headlines, tweak fonts, and match brand colors in seconds. The transparent background makes it ideal for e-commerce, social ads, and retail promos, ensuring your message pops without blocking footage. Designed for fast-paced announcements, this overlay grabs attention instantly and keeps your offer front and center. Make your next discount or special deal look fresh, modern, and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us