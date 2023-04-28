Fancy Sales Title 4

Grab attention fast with a playful, energetic sale title overlay. This transparent motion title features bold, hand-drawn panels, a standout price badge, and animated doodles that pop on any product footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over your video to highlight deals, discounts, and special offers in seconds. Designed for e-commerce and promos, its vibrant flat design and lively timing make your message impossible to miss.