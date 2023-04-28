Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fancy Sales Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Fancy Sales Title 5

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Sale
Bold
Flat design
Cartoon
41exports
rating
Promote your next offer with a punchy motion title that drops cleanly over any footage thanks to a transparent background. This bold, cartoon-inspired design mixes rounded panels, a discount badge, and playful Memphis doodles to spotlight your message. Energetic pop-ins and slides keep the pacing lively, while flexible colors and fonts make branding simple. Perfect for sales, special offers, and limited-time promotions across ads, social posts, and videos. Quick to edit, easy to reuse, and designed to convert.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us