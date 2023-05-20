Fancy Sales Title 7

Make your discount announcements pop with a lively, transparent title overlay. This energetic design features a hand-drawn, cartoon style with a bold ribbon headline, a standout CTA button, and a clear discount badge—perfect for e‑commerce and seasonal offers. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. The bouncy motion and vibrant palette grab attention instantly, helping you drive conversions in social posts, ads, and product teasers.