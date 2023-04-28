Fancy Sales Title 2

Boost your promos with an energetic, transparent sale title overlay. This design stacks bold, hand-drawn banners, a spiky sale badge and a clear CTA button to spotlight discounts and offers over any footage or product shot. Fully customizable colors and fonts let you match your brand quickly, while punchy animations keep attention on your message. Ideal for e-commerce, social ads and retail campaigns when you need a quick, stylish sales highlight that pops.