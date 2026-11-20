Share a polished holiday greeting in vertical format with geometric ornaments, star accents, and a cozy vibe. This flat-design motion title centers a bold headline with a smaller subline for your brand or handle. Smooth slide-ins, gentle fades, and a subtle paper texture create a warm, modern look perfect for Christmas and New Year stories. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your identity and deliver a memorable seasonal message across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more.