Warm Wish Card 2
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Spread holiday cheer with a cozy, minimalist story video. This festive greeting card features flat-design graphics, a charming snowman, and seasonal accents perfect for Christmas and New Year messages. The centered layout and clean typography keep your message clear on social platforms. Customize fonts, colors, and music to match your brand and share heartfelt wishes in seconds. Ideal for brands, creators, and anyone sending stylish seasonal greetings.
Pack (7)
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