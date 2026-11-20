Warm Wish Card 4
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Send warm holiday wishes with a stylish vertical story. This minimal, flat-design template features a geometric Christmas tree, festive starbursts, and a bold vertical headline. Soft textures and cozy motion keep it elegant and readable on mobile. Customize colors and text in seconds to create polished season’s greetings for Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Perfect for brands, creators, and personal messages.
Pack (7)
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