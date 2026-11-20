Share a refined holiday story with a minimal, festive design. A golden ribbon elegantly forms a wrapped gift while sliding panels reveal warm wishes and cheerful icons like a tree, star, snowman, and candy cane. The cozy pacing, clean typography, and flat geometric shapes ensure superb readability on mobile. Customize a few short lines and match colors to your brand for Christmas or New Year greetings. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more, this tasteful greeting card template lets your message shine with style and seasonal charm.