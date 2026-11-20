Send warm seasonal wishes with a refined vertical story greeting. A minimal, elegant title sits inside a festive ring of ornaments, while soft snowfall drifts over a dark, cozy backdrop. Perfect for Christmas and New Year, this template blends tasteful typography with subtle motion for a polished holiday message. Customize headline and secondary text, adjust background and shape colors, and match fonts to your brand. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook Stories, it turns your holiday greetings into a stylish, share‑ready card.