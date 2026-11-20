Share warm, elegant holiday wishes with a vertical story designed for Christmas and New Year. Clean typography, geometric panels, and a modern tree silhouette create a refined festive look. Smooth, cozy motion guides attention to your message, while flexible controls let you customize text, fonts, colors, and texture intensity to match your brand or style. Perfect for creators and businesses who want a tasteful, mobile‑ready greeting that’s easy to personalize and quick to post. Deliver a polished seasonal message that stands out in stories and reels with minimal effort.