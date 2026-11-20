Send warm seasonal greetings in a vertical story designed for Christmas and New Year. This festive flat-design card features a tidy centered layout, a ribbon-topped title area, and playful star accents on a cozy paper texture. Customize headline and signature, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle bounce keep the message lively yet refined. Perfect for brands, creators, and retailers sharing holiday wishes across Stories, Reels, and ads. A clean, minimal aesthetic ensures your greeting stands out with clarity and charm.