Warm Wish Card 7
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
9exports
Send warm seasonal greetings in a vertical story designed for Christmas and New Year. This festive flat-design card features a tidy centered layout, a ribbon-topped title area, and playful star accents on a cozy paper texture. Customize headline and signature, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle bounce keep the message lively yet refined. Perfect for brands, creators, and retailers sharing holiday wishes across Stories, Reels, and ads. A clean, minimal aesthetic ensures your greeting stands out with clarity and charm.
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