Christmas Lower Third 5
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Deliver warm holiday wishes with a charming Christmas title overlay. An illustrated envelope opens to reveal your headline, surrounded by holly, evergreen sprigs, golden bells and gentle snowfall. The transparent background makes it perfect to place over any video. Customize the text, adjust colors, and drop it into your edit for an instant festive touch. Ideal for greetings, intros, and seasonal content where a polished, cozy look matters.