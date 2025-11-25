Christmas Lower Third 6

Bring instant holiday cheer to your videos with a festive, transparent lower third. A textured ribbon banner frames your title while jingle bells, gift boxes, and evergreen sprigs complete the scene. Gentle snowfall adds cozy atmosphere without obscuring your footage. Ideal for intros, interviews, promos or live streams, this overlay is easy to customize—adjust colors, toggle snowfall, and tailor the typography to your brand. Add polished, seasonal flair to any project in seconds.