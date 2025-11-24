Christmas Lower Third 4

Bring Christmas spirit to your videos with a festive lower third overlay. This transparent banner features snowfall, evergreen sprigs, ornaments and gift boxes around a clean, readable title area. Smooth, cozy animation and bright, vibrant colors make it perfect for holiday videos, streams, promos and events. Easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand or theme. The polished flat design keeps it cheerful and professional while remaining simple to use and versatile for any seasonal content.