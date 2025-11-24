Christmas Lower Third 2

Bring a warm holiday touch to your videos with a festive Christmas lower third. This transparent overlay features a cheerful banner, decorated tree, and gentle snowfall for instant seasonal flair. Customize the two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand or broadcast. The animation pops in smoothly, holds your message clearly, and exits cleanly, making it perfect for YouTube, livestreams, promos, and seasonal programming. Quick to edit and designed to stand out over any footage, it’s a joyful, eye‑catching way to label hosts, segments, or special announcements.