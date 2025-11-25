Christmas Lower Third 10

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a festive, transparent motion title featuring colorful gift boxes, a hanging tag, and gentle snowfall. Perfect as a Christmas lower third or standalone greeting, it’s easy to customize with your text, brand fonts, and colors. Toggle the snowfall for subtle ambiance or extra sparkle. This playful, cozy design works beautifully for YouTube intros, social posts, and seasonal promos, delivering a bright, vibrant holiday vibe that pops over any footage.