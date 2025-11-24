Christmas Lower Third 8

Celebrate the season with a charming Christmas lower third. This transparent overlay pairs a festive ribbon banner with friendly snowmen, pine branches, gold bells and gentle snowfall. It’s perfect for holiday intros, name titles and on-screen captions across YouTube videos, livestreams and broadcasts. Customize two text lines and adjust colors to match your brand or theme. The playful motion and warm winter vibe make any project feel more inviting and seasonal—drop it over your footage and you’re ready to go.