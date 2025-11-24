Christmas Lower Third 9

Give your videos a joyful touch with a transparent Christmas lower third. This festive overlay features an illustrated tree, gentle snowfall and bold holiday title bars that frame your message beautifully. Customize text and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage for instant seasonal flair. Ideal for YouTube, streams, promos and broadcasts, it’s a clean, cheerful way to present names, topics or calls-to-action without blocking your content. Create polished holiday visuals in minutes with this charming, easy-to-use lower third.