Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Lower Third 9 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Lower Third 9

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Christmas
Festive
Snow
Christmas tree
26exports
rating
Give your videos a joyful touch with a transparent Christmas lower third. This festive overlay features an illustrated tree, gentle snowfall and bold holiday title bars that frame your message beautifully. Customize text and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage for instant seasonal flair. Ideal for YouTube, streams, promos and broadcasts, it’s a clean, cheerful way to present names, topics or calls-to-action without blocking your content. Create polished holiday visuals in minutes with this charming, easy-to-use lower third.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us