Christmas Lower Third 1
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
18exports
Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a festive, transparent Christmas lower third. A bold ribbon banner, elegant bell ornament, and lush evergreen branches frame your titles while gentle snowfall sets the seasonal mood. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and content. Perfect for YouTube, streams, promos, and seasonal broadcasts, this lower third overlays cleanly on any footage to deliver a polished, professional Christmas look in seconds.