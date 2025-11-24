Christmas Lower Third 3

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a festive Christmas lower third. This transparent overlay features a cozy snowfall, colorful string lights, and charming seasonal accents like a Christmas tree, Santa hat, envelopes and a gingerbread cookie. The textured paper card frames your headline and subtitle beautifully. Customize fonts, colors and copy to match your brand and drop it over any footage for broadcasts, livestreams, vlogs, or social posts. It’s a quick, polished way to add seasonal spirit without heavy editing.