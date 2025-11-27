Christmas Lower Third 7

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a transparent Christmas lower third. A festive wreath with bells, berries, and a ribbon frames your headline while gentle snowfall sets a cozy, wintry mood. Tweak colors for the bells, bouquet, and text background, set your font, and toggle the snowfall for just the right vibe. Perfect for YouTube intros, streams, church services, seasonal promos, and holiday broadcasts, this playful motion title adds instant warmth and clarity to your on‑screen captions without covering your footage.