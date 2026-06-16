Tropical Title 2

Bring sunny energy to your video with a crisp, flat-design motion title. This playful, energetic template centers bold typography with lively citrus and cocktail icons for instant summer vibes. Use it as a standalone title or a quick intro. Easily customize both text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The partially transparent look layers cleanly over footage or solid backgrounds. Fast reveals, bouncy motion, and a clean, minimal layout make it perfect for vlogs, promos, and social clips where you need impact in seconds.