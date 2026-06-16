Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tropical Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Tropical Title 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Summer
Bold
Fruit
Flat design
9exports
rating
Bring sunny energy to your videos with a playful, tropical motion title. This clean flat-design scene combines bold typography with fruity accents and juicy droplets for instant summer vibes. It’s perfect for intros, openers, and overlays thanks to its transparent background. Easily customize two text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The bouncy, staggered motion keeps attention on your message while staying stylish and minimal. Ideal for travel, lifestyle, and seasonal content, this template helps your headline pop in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us