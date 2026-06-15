Tropical Title 5

Bring sunny vibes to your videos with a playful motion title designed for fast, eye‑catching intros. This flat design features bold typography, cheerful seasonal shapes, and bouncy kinetic motion that instantly grabs attention. Easily customize two text fields, choose contrasting typefaces, and fine‑tune colors across background lights, shapes, and text to match your brand. Ideal for social posts, promos, event teasers, and chapter cards, it pairs beautifully with upbeat audio. Deliver a bright, minimal, and modern look that feels fresh all season long.