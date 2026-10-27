Deliver hard‑hitting titles with a gritty, athletic edge. Slash & Sprint 3 combines bold, halftone‑textured typography, neon accents, and rapid slice reveals to showcase stats, headlines, or callouts over any footage. The transparent background makes it a perfect overlay for intros, highlights, reels, and segment breaks. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and switch labels to suit sports, esports, tech, or product metrics. Energetic wipes, diagonal slashes, and underline highlights keep attention locked on your message—clean, legible, and impactful.