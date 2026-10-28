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Slash & Sprint 7 - Original - Poster image

Slash & Sprint 7

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Bold
Sports & Fitness
Intro
37exports
rating
Supercharge your sports promos with a gritty, stomp-style title sequence built for impact. Bold, oversized typography, halftone texture, and neon brush slashes deliver instant hype, while clean, centered layouts keep every headline readable at a glance. Transparent background makes it an easy overlay on footage or solid colors. Customize multiple headline and subtitle fields, adjust accent and text colors, and sync to your track for maximum energy. Ideal for game intros, match announcements, highlight reels, and social teasers where kinetic typography needs to do the heavy lifting.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us