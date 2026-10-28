Slash & Sprint 8
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Bring hype to your edits with a rugged, transparent motion title built for speed. This template features bold, kinetic typography, gritty textures, and punchy accent strokes to spotlight your message. Centered composition and fast staggered reveals make it perfect for intros, highlights, and chapter breaks. Customize colors to match your brand while keeping the tough, high-energy aesthetic. Drop it over footage for instant impact—no masking needed.
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