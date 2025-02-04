en
Ice Cubes Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Gloss
Flare
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Ice Cubes Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
rajpakhare profile image
Created by rajpakhare
12exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Make your brand's introduction unforgettable with our frosty Ice Cubes Reveal. As ice cubes plunge and reveal your logo in a sparkling dance, your tagline emerges to seal the message. This template offers ample space for your custom branding—from logo to colors—resulting in an impactful ready-to-publish video that's as cool as it gets. Your audience is in for a glacially spectacular show.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
Smash Glass Intro Original theme video
Smash Glass Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
14s
10
5
6
Captivate your audience with an unforgettable entrance using our Action Smash Glass Intro, tailored to spotlight your logo. With four unique versions to choose from, you can personalize the shattering animation, text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand narrative. Set the stage for impactful storytelling and engage viewers with a reveal that exudes energy and innovation.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Chrome Sweep Original theme video
Chrome Sweep
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
Crystal Emblem Unveil Original theme video
Crystal Emblem Unveil
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
Enchanted Iridia Original theme video
Enchanted Iridia
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
12
Enchanted Iridia is a stylish template with a cinema-style logo reveal. A metallic skull appearing from the background reveals the logo with an amazing iridescent texture. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Modern Stroke Reveal Original theme video
Modern Stroke Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
6s
9
3
18
Modern Stroke Reveal outlines a close-up of your logo or text with colorful lines and and 3D contours. It's then filled with glossy, glass-like texture and stamped onto the background with your tagline.
Elegant Original theme video
Elegant
Edit
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Electric Opener Original theme video
Electric Opener
Edit
By babayaga
10s
8
3
3
Are you looking for a strong and unique intro? Try using a high voltage opener that reveals your logo behind a series of lightning bolts. Give your audience the electric feel and make them excited about what’s coming next. Try it out for free, customize in minutes, and love forever!
