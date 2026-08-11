Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Archive Files - Square - Original - Poster image

Archive Files - Square

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Title sequence
Intro
Police & Crime
Cinematic
Outro
7exports
rating
Set the tone for investigative stories with a cinematic archive aesthetic. This square intro stitches together bold headlines, gritty stamped details, and a moody warehouse aisle to build suspense before revealing your logo on a central clipboard card. Perfect for true-crime channels, documentaries, and teaser clips, it features a dark, earth‑tone palette, dust‑flecked ambience, and dramatic lighting. Customize the titles, colors, and branding to match your identity, then export a polished title sequence, intro, or outro that hooks viewers and boosts recall with a clear call to action.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us