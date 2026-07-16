Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Top Secret Detective Intro - Original - Poster image

Top Secret Detective

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Police & Crime
Noir
Investigation board
16exports
rating
Create a gripping opener with a cinematic noir logo animation set inside a detective investigation. A slow push through a shadowy corridor reveals a cluttered evidence board under red and blue washes, blinds shadows, dust and grit. Finally, your logo assembles from fragments at center screen. Ideal for true‑crime, mystery, or investigative content, this suspenseful intro blends atmospheric lighting, grunge textures and a focused narrative build. Easily customize logo, headline and media, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. A confident, moody reveal that sets the tone before your story begins.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us