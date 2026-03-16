Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Top Secret Records Documentary Intro - Original - Poster image

Top Secret Records Documentary Intro

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Documentary
Title sequence
Logo animation
Tear reveal
11exports
rating
Craft a gripping documentary opener with archival flair. This template layers torn paper, polaroids, and film strips into a textured collage, highlighted by bold caption bars and red grease‑pencil scribbles. Duotone styling and subtle dust grain build a mysterious, investigative mood as titles cascade toward a striking logo reveal. Ideal for historical pieces, true‑crime style content, or any editorial project needing a moody title sequence. Customize photos, headlines, colors, and branding to fit your story while the paper‑tear transitions and write‑on accents keep viewers hooked from the first frame.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us