Top Secret Records Documentary Intro

Craft a gripping documentary opener with archival flair. This template layers torn paper, polaroids, and film strips into a textured collage, highlighted by bold caption bars and red grease‑pencil scribbles. Duotone styling and subtle dust grain build a mysterious, investigative mood as titles cascade toward a striking logo reveal. Ideal for historical pieces, true‑crime style content, or any editorial project needing a moody title sequence. Customize photos, headlines, colors, and branding to fit your story while the paper‑tear transitions and write‑on accents keep viewers hooked from the first frame.