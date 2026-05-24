Grunge Intro Opener

Create a high-energy opener with a gritty, grunge aesthetic. This template blends torn paper transitions, bold kinetic titles, collage-style media frames, dust and film textures, plus a punchy glitch logo reveal. Use it to launch promos, intros, and title sequences with attitude. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and media to match your brand while keeping the raw deckled edges and distressed overlays. Designed for impact, it works across fashion, lifestyle, sports, and more. If you need a fast, textured intro that feels authentic and energetic, this paper‑rip design delivers.