Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Grunge Intro Opener

00:18 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
Grunge
Intro
Title sequence
Promo
Torn paper
6exports
rating
Create a high-energy opener with a gritty, grunge aesthetic. This template blends torn paper transitions, bold kinetic titles, collage-style media frames, dust and film textures, plus a punchy glitch logo reveal. Use it to launch promos, intros, and title sequences with attitude. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and media to match your brand while keeping the raw deckled edges and distressed overlays. Designed for impact, it works across fashion, lifestyle, sports, and more. If you need a fast, textured intro that feels authentic and energetic, this paper‑rip design delivers.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us