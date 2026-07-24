Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Canvas Bloom - Square - Original - Poster image

Canvas Bloom - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Outro
Paint splash
7exports
rating
Make a colorful first impression with a playful watercolor logo reveal. This painterly template blends vivid splashes and organic brush strokes over textured paper to introduce your brand with style. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition keep the focus on your mark while the vibrant palette adds energy and charm. Perfect as a short intro or outro across social, promos, and presentations. Easily customize colors to match your brand and drop in your logo and optional tagline. Export a striking, artful animation that looks handcrafted yet polished.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us