Paint Reveal - Square
Created by Smaille
8exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a splash of creativity using our Paint Reveal template. Vibrant strokes of paint artistically splash across the screen, culminating in the dramatic unveiling of your logo. Perfect for art channels and creative studios, you can customize fonts and colors to make it truly your own. Your audience will be captivated by this dynamic, ready-to-publish intro that readies them for the masterpiece to come.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By MotionBank21
9s
7
3
17
A bold and artistic intro featuring dynamic ink splashes with a raw, grunge aesthetic. Perfect for edgy brands, creative projects, music videos, and cinematic openers. The combination of textured ink drops and smooth unveiling effects creates a dramatic and eye-catching reveal. Ideal for those looking to add a touch of artistic rebellion to their visuals.
By Atamotion
6s
2
3
21
A fantastic Grunge Brush Scribble - Square intro in square format with dynamically animated grunge scribbles — brush stroke, paint and glitching effects that come together to dazzle your viewers!
By Atamotion
6s
2
3
21
An expertly crafted Grunge Logo Intro template in Square format with dynamically animated paint brushes, scribbles and paper elements that come together to reveal your logo.
By tinomotion
10s
2
3
7
This a stylish logo reveal template with a watercolor bleed effect revealing your logo design. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 text placeholder. You have several Effects controls to customize the animation at your taste. A 10 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
By MotionBank21
11s
28
4
9
Step into the future with our Outline Origins template. Clean lines and dynamic animations trace the birth of your brand, leading to a sharp and sophisticated logo reveal. Customize it to your style with adaptable fonts, colors, and tagline options. This multipurpose video is perfect for tech-savvy startups, innovative agencies and personal brands aiming to make a professional statement.
By scrappycoco
7s
2
3
6
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
By MotionBank21
11s
6
10
13
Transform your message into a visual poetry with our graceful Ink Flow Showcase template. The artful spread of ink reveals your logo or message, adding a sophisticated touch to your branding, promotions, or storytelling. This video is effortlessly customizable with images, videos, and your unique color palette. Get ready to publish content that brings elegance and fluid dynamism to your audience.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
12
Electrify your brand's identity with our Abstract Tech Ident template, where technology meets artistry. Watch your logo take shape atop a glowing circuit board grid, each flash weaving energy into a digital masterpiece. A final gleaming reflection brings your brand to life, ready for the world. Customize colors, fonts, and taglines to fit your vision, and publish a polished video with a futuristic vibe in a flash.
