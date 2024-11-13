en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Christmas Night - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Vacation
Winter
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Something went wrong
Details: HTTP_ERROR (1002)
Christmas Night - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto
Loop
Speed (0x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Festive Night Unveil - Post Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
Winter Holidays Greeting - Post Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Deck your brand with the joyful spirit of Christmas using our snug Winter Holidays Greeting. Transform your logo into a delightful holiday surprise, with Santa’s sleigh journeying across a snowy wonderland – perfect for a wish of 'Happy Winter Holidays'. Edit colors and add your tagline, creating a video as unique as a snowflake.
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post Original theme video
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post
Edit
By MotionBank21
12s
7
4
22
Spread the warmth of the season with our Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logo is tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
Christmas Balls Unveil - Post Original theme video
Christmas Balls Unveil - Post
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
6
3
18
Deck your brand's halls with the Christmas Balls Unveil template, where holiday magic meets your marketing. Watch as Christmas ornaments twirl around to uncover your company logo in a yuletide celebration of your brand. Ideal for sending out holiday wishes or promotional messages, you can customize with your colors and tagline to warm hearts this festive season.
Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Post Original theme video
Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Post
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
6
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Gift Box Reveal template. Watch as the Gift Box opens, revealing a world of Christmas elements inside. The particles gracefully scatter, creating a mesmerizing display as your logo and text are unveiled. This ready-to-publish video can be used as a captivating intro, outro, or standalone presentation. Customize it effortlessly with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that captures the essence of the festive season. Get ready to enchant your audience with a video that sparkles with holiday cheer.
Festive Shine Intro - Post Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro - Post
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Winter Holidays Season - Post Original theme video
Winter Holidays Season - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
Season's Greetings Story 6 - Post Original theme video
Season's Greetings Story 6 - Post
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us