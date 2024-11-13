en
Christmas Night - Post
Created by S_WorX
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Deck your brand with the joyful spirit of Christmas using our snug Winter Holidays Greeting. Transform your logo into a delightful holiday surprise, with Santa’s sleigh journeying across a snowy wonderland – perfect for a wish of 'Happy Winter Holidays'. Edit colors and add your tagline, creating a video as unique as a snowflake.
By MotionBank21
12s
7
4
22
Spread the warmth of the season with our Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logo is tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
By MotionBank21
9s
6
3
18
Deck your brand's halls with the Christmas Balls Unveil template, where holiday magic meets your marketing. Watch as Christmas ornaments twirl around to uncover your company logo in a yuletide celebration of your brand. Ideal for sending out holiday wishes or promotional messages, you can customize with your colors and tagline to warm hearts this festive season.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
6
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Gift Box Reveal template. Watch as the Gift Box opens, revealing a world of Christmas elements inside. The particles gracefully scatter, creating a mesmerizing display as your logo and text are unveiled. This ready-to-publish video can be used as a captivating intro, outro, or standalone presentation. Customize it effortlessly with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that captures the essence of the festive season. Get ready to enchant your audience with a video that sparkles with holiday cheer.
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
By hushahir
8s
1
5
10
Imagine a holiday greeting as vibrant as the season itself with our Season's Greetings story template. Christmas icons arrive bearing the gift of text reveal in a tapestry of festive textures. Tailor-make your holiday message with custom text and palette, capturing the spirit of the season for social media engagements and cheerful brand broadcasts.
