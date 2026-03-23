Cosmic Identity - Post

Launch your brand into orbit with a cinematic cosmic logo reveal. This template surrounds your mark with luminous nebulae, starfields, and dramatic lens flares for an epic entrance or exit. Customize multiple color controls for stars and nebulae, fine‑tune glow intensity, and set your tagline and font to match your identity. A bold radial burst and smooth camera motion keep attention locked on your logo, ideal for intros, outros, and social posts. Add your audio track for extra impact and toggle stylistic options to refine the vibe. Deliver a polished, high‑impact ident in minutes.