Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cosmic Identity - Post - Original - Poster image

Cosmic Identity - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cosmic
Intro
Outer space
Outro
7exports
rating
Launch your brand into orbit with a cinematic cosmic logo reveal. This template surrounds your mark with luminous nebulae, starfields, and dramatic lens flares for an epic entrance or exit. Customize multiple color controls for stars and nebulae, fine‑tune glow intensity, and set your tagline and font to match your identity. A bold radial burst and smooth camera motion keep attention locked on your logo, ideal for intros, outros, and social posts. Add your audio track for extra impact and toggle stylistic options to refine the vibe. Deliver a polished, high‑impact ident in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us