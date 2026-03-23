Cosmic Identity - Square

Launch your brand with a bold cosmic logo animation. This square-format opener surrounds your mark with vivid nebula clouds, shimmering lens flares, and radiant light rays for an epic reveal. Easily customize nebula, star, and text colors, fine-tune glow intensity, and add your tagline for instant brand recognition. The centered composition and cinematic polish make it perfect for intros, outros, and quick identity stingers across social and video platforms. Deliver a high-impact, memorable reveal that feels premium and otherworldly—no advanced skills required.