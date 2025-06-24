Menu
Templates
Solutions
Datawave - Vertical
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Datawave offers a visual delve into the heart of your music. Set in a glowing server vault, your tracks command attention as they sync with a cyber guardian's HUD display, offering real-time waveform and track details. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, making it the ultimate tool for musicians and creators. It's an electrifying interpretation of your sound, encapsulating the essence of a digital beatscape.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By tarazz
2h
10
5
42
Elevate your music to an audio-visual spectacle with the CyberReactor Visualizer template, where every beat breathes life into a 3D TV-headed humanoid. The futuristic design, customizable text and colors, and beat-synced emoji expressions will make your tracks stand out on every platform. Tailor every aspect to match your style and broaden your audio's appeal.
By S_WorX
2h
3
3
33
Embark on an extraordinary audiovisual journey with our captivating music visualizer. This voyage will transport your audience into the heart of a sci-fi adventure, where a retro and futuristic spaceship gracefully navigates the skies before hurtling into the boundless expanse of outer space, accompanied by your soundtrack.
By S_WorX
2h
5
4
22
Enter the futuristic realm of music visualization with our ElectroBot template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience as our animated robot's eyes and sparks plink in sync with your music. Ideal for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this multipurpose video is ready to publish with customized colors, text, and fonts. Elevate your tracks and captivate your audience on social media and streaming platforms.
By vivace_studio
2h
3
4
19
Step into the future of music presentations with our cutting-edge Hologram Viz template. Transform your audio into a visual narrative with holographic animations pulsing to every note. Customize effortlessly with your choice of text, fonts, and a palette that matches your tone. Perfect for musicians and creators, this video invites viewers into a world where sound is visible.
By mocarg
2h
4
3
12
Let Bolty dance to your amazing beats! He will change emotions when the drop hits! Import your music and enjoy the audio reactive animation that will make your tracks (or sets) stand out from the crowd. From music making to promotion on social media - it only takes a few clicks with Videobolt!
By mocarg
2h
4
4
14
Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production. Made in vertical format, it's the perfect music visualizer to have your music seen and remembered on Instagram and mobile!
By S_WorX
2h
2
4
27
Unveil the power of your sound with our Motherboard Pulse, where electric energy becomes visual poetry. Envelope your viewers in a world where every beat commands a pulse on-screen, amidst glowing circuitry. Customize to the core with your images, text, and colors, and let your music's digital heart connect deeply with your audience in this ready-to-publish spectacle.
By S_WorX
2h
4
12
25
Embrace the chaos of creativity with the Terminal Dream visualizer that turns your tracks into a cinematic journey. The digital meltdown synchronizes with your music, creating a glitchy, hypnotic experience for listeners. Tailor the fonts, colors, and visuals to match your album's theme, making each beat a visual statement. A perfect companion for synthwave or experimental sounds, ready to mesmerize your audience.
Menu
Templates
Solutions