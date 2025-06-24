Datawave - Vertical

By mocarg 2h 4 4 14

Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production. Made in vertical format, it's the perfect music visualizer to have your music seen and remembered on Instagram and mobile!