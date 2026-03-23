Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Field Signs - Square - Original - Poster image

Field Signs - Square

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Nature
Intro
Photorealistic
Outro
7exports
rating
Make a memorable impression with a logo reveal carved into a realistic crop field. This nature‑driven, photorealistic 3D motion graphic features a calm aerial glide that settles on your centered logo and title, etched directly into the landscape. It’s perfect for intros and outros, especially for eco, outdoor, and agriculture‑minded brands. Easily swap your logo and text, refine distortion intensity for organic edges, choose among field variations, and tailor colors to your identity. The earthy palette and top‑down composition deliver a grounded, premium look that stands out on social feeds and square canvases.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us