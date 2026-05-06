Free Fight - Square

Launch your gaming brand with a punchy intro built for esports and shooter content. This 3D motion‑graphics template combines cinematic depth of field, bullet‑style shattered glass, and dynamic particles to spotlight your message. Customize two headline moments and a bold logo reveal, fine‑tune particle visibility and color, and match your fonts to your brand. Ideal for team intros, channel branding, match highlights, and tournament promos, it delivers a high‑impact, hype‑driven opener that looks premium out of the box—no advanced skills required.