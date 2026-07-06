Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tactical Breach - Square - Original - Poster image

Tactical Breach - Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Glitch
Outro
6exports
rating
Deliver a hard‑hitting opener with a cinematic, glitch‑driven tactical vibe. This square logo animation fuses bold headline typography, HUD overlays, and a dramatic bullet‑impact transition into a polished metallic logo reveal. Ideal for gaming channels, military or law‑enforcement content, and high‑energy promos, it pairs photoreal tactical operators with moody lighting and tech textures. Fine‑tune colors, fonts, logo and tagline, then export a powerful intro or outro that commands attention on any feed. If you need a fast, intense identity hit with modern digital style, this template is mission‑ready.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us