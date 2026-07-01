Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tactical FPS Gaming Intro - Original - Poster image

Tactical Redline

00:14 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Gaming
Logo animation
Photorealistic
Firearms
7exports
rating
Launch your channel with a hard‑hitting gaming intro. This template blends photoreal 3D sidearms, scattered ammo, and tactical HUD overlays with energetic motion for a premium FPS vibe. Showcase your brand with a crisp logo reveal, bold headline, and tagline, all synced to dynamic scans and kinetic text sweeps. Perfect for gaming channels, esports teams, and combat‑themed content, the look is dark, neon‑accented, and unmistakably tactical. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity, then export a polished intro or outro that commands attention.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us